Welterman international board meeting on June 27, 2017

With reference to the captioned matter and intimation to BSE vide letter no. WIL/LODR/2017-18/01 dated 5th June, 2017, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welterman International Limited is now scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 27th day of June, 2017 to consider inter alia, Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE