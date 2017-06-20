App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 20, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welterman international board meeting on June 27, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welterman International is now scheduled to be held on Tuesday June 27, 2017.

Welterman international board meeting on June 27, 2017
With reference to the captioned matter and intimation to BSE vide letter no. WIL/LODR/2017-18/01 dated 5th June, 2017, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welterman International Limited is now scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 27th day of June, 2017 to consider inter alia, Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.