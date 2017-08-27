Welterman Intl AGM held on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company Scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No. 1135, At & Post Manjusar, Lamdapura Road, Tal – Savli, Dist. Vadodara – 391 775.Source : BSE