Welspun Investments and Commercials' board meeting on September 13, 2017

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 is closed from Wednesday, September 06, 2017 to Saturday, September 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE