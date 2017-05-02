May 02, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Welspun Investments' board meeting on May 08, 2017
Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 8, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 8, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE