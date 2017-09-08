Sep 08, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Welspun Invest's AGM held on September 28, 2017
The 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Welspun City, Village Versamedi, Taluka Anjar, District Kutch, Gujarat - 370110 to transact the business as per the attached notice of the meeting.Source : BSE