Apr 25, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Welspun India recommends 65% dividend
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a dividend at the rate of 65 percent (i.e. 65 paise per share on equity share of Re. 1/- each) for approval of equity shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
