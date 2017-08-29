Welspun India's AGM on September 20, 2017

The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Welspun City, Village Versamedi, Taluka Anjar, District Kutch, Gujarat – 370 110 to transact the businesses as per the attached notice of the meeting.Kindly take the same on records.Source : BSE