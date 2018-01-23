Welspun Corp - Outcome of board meeting

Kindly note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 approved the issue of 2,500 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each at par aggregating Rs. 250 crores by way of private placement basis.
Kindly note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 approved the issue of 2,500 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each at par aggregating Rs. 250 crores by way of private placement basis.Source : BSE