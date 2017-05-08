May 08, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Welspun Corp: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 8, 2017 have recommended a dividend at the rate of 10 percent (i.e. 50 paise per share) on 265,226,109 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up.
