May 08, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Welspun Corp recommends dividend
Welspun Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend at the rate of 10% (i.e. Rs. / Re. 0.50/- per share) on 265,226,109 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up.
