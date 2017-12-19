Welspun Corp gets order for 57K MTs pipes for water project in India

Welspun Corp has received an order from a customer in India for supply of 57K MTs pipes for water project in India.

At 14:04 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 134.80, up Rs 1.45, or 1.09 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 165.70 and 52-week low Rs 71.70 on 06 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 18.65 percent below its 52-week high and 88.01 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,575.25 crore. Source : BSE