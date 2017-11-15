App
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wellness Noni - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2017. The Board approved the following business items interalia:

The Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 has been reviewed by the Audit committee, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors.

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2017. The Board approved the following business items interalia:

The Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 has been reviewed by the Audit committee, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors.

Further, The Board has decided not to appoint any new Directors in this meeting.

The Board has considered the Resignation letter received from Mr. T. Thanigaikumar, Director of the company and the Board has accepted his Resignation letter.

Further Board has decided that not to consider Merger proposal which has proposed earlier with M/s. Noni Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Board meeting commenced at 11.30 AM and concluded at 2.30 PM during the day.

Kindly take the above on your record.
Source : BSE
