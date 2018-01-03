Welcure Drugs' board meeting on January 15, 2018

It is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th January, 2018, to consider inter alia, un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2018.
In compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th January, 2018, to consider inter alia, un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2018.Source : BSE