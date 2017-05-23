May 23, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Welcast Steels recommends dividend
Welcast Steels Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. (i.e. 20 percent Dividend).
