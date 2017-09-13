App
Sep 13, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weizmann: Outcome of board meeting
With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 13th September, 2017 have adopted and approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Copies of Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 are enclosed herewith.

The Board meeting concluded at 6.10 p.m.

You are requested to take the above on record and oblige.
Source : BSE
