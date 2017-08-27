Weizmann Forex: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as well as Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company had provided E-voting facility to its shareholders of the Company in respect of the items to be transacted at the 32nd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 2.30 P.M. at Babasaheb Dahanukar Hall, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Oricon House, 6th Floor, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Path, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001The Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and proceedings of the 32nd AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 are enclosed herewith.Source : BSE