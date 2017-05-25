May 25, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Weizmann Forex recommends dividend
Weizmann Forex Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended Dividend of 30 percent i.e. Rs. 3.00/- per Equity Share for the financial year ended 2016-17.
Weizmann Forex Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended Dividend of 30% i.e. Rs. 3.00/- per Equity Share for the financial year ended 2016-17.Source : BSE