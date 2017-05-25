App
May 24, 2017 11:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weizmann's board to consider 5% dividend

Recommendation of Dividend @ 5 % i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the Shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Recommendation of Dividend @ 5 % i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the Shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE

