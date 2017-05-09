Websol Energy: Outcome of board meeting

1.Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Financial year ended 31.03.2017. The said meeting of the board commenced at 11.30 A.M and concluded at 2.00 P.M. A copy of the said Results along with the Statutory Auditors Report is enclosed herewith. We shall inform you the date on which the company will hold the Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2017. The Report of auditor is unqualified/unmodified in respect to the Audited Financials Results of the Company for the qtr and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Allotment of 783,777 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Websol Energy System Limited to the Foreign Currency Convertible Bond holder upon exercise of their option to convert into equity shares of the company. Ref: In principal approval vide letter No.NSE/LIST/9113 dated 9th January 2017 received from NSE & DCS/FCCB/MR/FIP/1326/2016-17 dated 29th September 2016 received from BSE. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, and with reference to above, this is to inform you that pursuant to receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs from Holder of such FCCBs, the Board Of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 9th May 2017, has allotted 783,777 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) holders. With the said allotment of 783,777 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company as aforesaid, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 9th May, 2017 stands increased from Rs. 21,97,30,660/- to Rs. 22,75,68,430/- divided into 22,75,6843 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. 3.Formation of CSR Committee and FCCB Committee This is to further inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e 9th May, 2017 has formed CSR committee in accordance with Sec 135 of the Companies Act , 2013 Read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 ('CSR Rules') . Further the Board Of Directors today in the meeting has formed FCCB Committee of the Directors ('FCCB Committee') which has been entrusted to process the FCCB conversion requests, allotment of equity shares consequent to conversion and all other related compliances related to the conversion and sign and file all papers, forms and documents required for the said compliance from time to time. You are requested to take the same on record. Thanking You, Yours Faithfully, For Websol Energy System Limited Sohan Lal Agarwal Managing Director DIN : 00189898 Encl : As AboveSource : BSE