Waterbase's AGM on December 30, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant of Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013, the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th December, 2017 at 12:15 PM at the Registered office of the Company situated at Ananthapuram Village, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.Source : BSE