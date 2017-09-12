Sep 12, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Warren Tea: Outcome of AGM
Summary of the Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Warren Tea Limited was held on 11th September,2017 at 10.30 a.m at G.S Ruia Memorial Complex,Deohall Tea Estate,P.O. Hoogrijan,Dist.Tinsukia,Assam786601.
