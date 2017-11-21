Warren Tea's board meeting on November 30, 2017

The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on 30th November, 2017 at 3 p..m. at Suvira House, 4B Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700 017 to, inter alia approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2017.This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( read with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July,5, 2016).Please note that the Trading Window shall remain closed from 23rd November, 2017 to 2nd December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for purchase/sale/dealing in the Company's shares by designated persons in terms of the Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE