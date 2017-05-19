Warren Tea's board meeting on May 30, 2017

App
May 19, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on 30th May, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Suvira House, 4B Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700 017 to, inter alia, approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st March, 2017. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please note that the Trading Window shall remain closed from 23rd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for purchase/sale/dealing in the Company's shares by designated persons in terms of the Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

