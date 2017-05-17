Wallfort Financial Services' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 4:30 p.m., inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE