Wall Street Finance director Arun Ajmera resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Arun Ajmera, has resigned as a Whole-Time Director (DIN: 06955977) and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 30th November, 2017.Source : BSE