Aug 31, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wall Street Finance's board meeting on September 12, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wall Street Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on 12th September, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE