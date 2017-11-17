App
Walchandnagar Industries' board meeting on November 28, 2017
Nov 16, 2017 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walchandnagar Industries' board meeting on November 28, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

 
 
Sub: Board Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, amongst other business, the Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Report of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017.

This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window of the Company will remain closed from November 21, 2017 to November 30, 2017 (both days inclusive).


For Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.,



G. S. Agrawal
Vice President (Legal & taxation) & Company Secretary

Source : BSE
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.