Walchandnagar's board meeting on May 26, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, amongst other business, the Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Report of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window of the Company will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Walchandnagar Industries Ltd., G. S. Agrawal Vice President (Legal & taxation) & Company SecretarySource : BSE