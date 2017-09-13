Walchand People's independent director Shinjini Kumar resigns

With reference to the subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that Ms. Shinjini Kumar (DIN: 02954112) Independent Director of M/s. Walchand PeopleFirst Limited (the Company) has resigned from the post of Independent Director with effect from 23rd August, 2017.Source : BSE