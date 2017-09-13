App
Sep 13, 2017 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walchand People's independent director Shinjini Kumar resigns

We would like to inform you that Ms. Shinjini Kumar Independent Director of M/s. Walchand PeopleFirst Limited (the Company) has resigned from the post of Independent Director with effect from August 23, 2017.

Walchand People's independent director Shinjini Kumar resigns
With reference to the subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that Ms. Shinjini Kumar (DIN: 02954112) Independent Director of M/s. Walchand PeopleFirst Limited (the Company) has resigned from the post of Independent Director with effect from 23rd August, 2017.Source : BSE
