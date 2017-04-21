App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 21, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walchand People: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st April, 2017.

Walchand People: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st April, 2017 has approved the following: - 1.Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 (Copy enclosed); 2.Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on, Monday, 31st July, 2017; 3.Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 24th July, 2017 to Sunday , 30th July, 2017, (both days inclusive) for the purpose Annual General Meeting; 4. Brief particulars of the Financials.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.