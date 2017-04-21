Walchand People: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st April, 2017 has approved the following: - 1.Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 (Copy enclosed); 2.Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on, Monday, 31st July, 2017; 3.Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 24th July, 2017 to Sunday , 30th July, 2017, (both days inclusive) for the purpose Annual General Meeting; 4. Brief particulars of the Financials.Source : BSE