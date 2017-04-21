Apr 21, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Walchand People: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st April, 2017.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st April, 2017 has approved the following: - 1.Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 (Copy enclosed); 2.Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on, Monday, 31st July, 2017; 3.Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 24th July, 2017 to Sunday , 30th July, 2017, (both days inclusive) for the purpose Annual General Meeting; 4. Brief particulars of the Financials.Source : BSE