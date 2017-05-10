WABCO India to consider dividend

WABCO India Ltd has informed BSE that the Company proposes to publish the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017, within the prescribed time limit.Further to the above, a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on May 30, 2017 to transact, inter alia, the following businesses:1. To consider and approve the annual audited financial results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the said year.Further, as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Fair Disclosure of Trading by Insiders and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company had on March 19, 2017 intimated that the trading window for dealing in Company's scrips will remain closed from March 20, 2017 to May 20, 2017. In view of the change in the Board Meeting date to May 30, 2017, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed from March 20, 2017 will remain closed upto June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE