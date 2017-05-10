App
May 10, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WABCO India's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We hereby give notice that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May 2017 (i) to consider approve and publish the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017 (ii) to consider & recommend dividend, if any, for the said year. Further, as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Fair Disclosure of Trading by Insiders and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company had on 19th March 2017 intimated that the trading window for dealing in Company's scrips will remain closed from 20th March 2017 to 20th May 2017. In view of the change in the Board Meeting date to 30th May 2017, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed from 20th March, 2017 will remain closed upto 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

