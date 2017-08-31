WABCO India's AGM on September 18, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at "The Narada Gana Sabha" (Sathguru Gnananandha Hall), No. 314, T.T.K. Road, Alwarpet, Chennai 600018 on Monday, the 18th day of September 2017 at 10.00 A.M to transact the following ordinary business: 1) Consider and adopt the audited financial statements, reports of the Board of directors and auditors for the year ended 31st March 2017 2) Declaration of dividend 3) Re-appointment of Mr. Jorge Solis (DIN: 07119701) who retires by rotation 4) Ratification of the appointment of M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (Firm registration no. 101049W), Chartered Accountants, Chennai as Statutory Auditors for the fourth consecutive year and the following special business: 5) Ratification of the remuneration payable to Mr. A N Raman, Practising Cost Accountant as Cost Auditor for 2017-18. 6) Approval of material related party transactions with WABCO Europe BVBA.Source : BSE