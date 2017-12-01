App
Nov 30, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vyapar Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting has been scheduled to be held on December 14, 2017 to interalia consider the unaudited accounts of the Company for the second quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting has been scheduled to be held on December 14, 2017 to interalia consider the unaudited accounts of the Company for the second quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2017


Further, this is to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'trading window' for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all directors and designated employees from October 01, 2017 to December 16, 2017 (both days inclusive). Hence all Designated Employees and their Dependent Family members shall not deal in any transaction involving the purchase or sale of Vyapar Industries Ltd. securities during the aforesaid period when the Trading Window is closed.
Source : BSE
