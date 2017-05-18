VSF Projects' board meeting on May 29, 2017

With reference to the above cited, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, May, 29th 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at Ankulapatur Village, Chillakur Mandal, SPSR Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh, to Consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE