you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 16, 2017 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voltas' published in news papers for attention of shareholders

We enclose herewith copies of notice published in news papers for attention of shareholders of the Company relating to transfer of Equity Shares of Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, in accordance with Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Voltas' published in news papers for attention of shareholders
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copies of notice published in news papers for attention of shareholders of the Company relating to transfer of Equity Shares of Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, in accordance with Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

