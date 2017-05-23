May 23, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Voltas' board meeting held on May 23, 2017
The Directors have at the Board Meeting held today, approved the appointment of Mr. Hemant Bhargava as Additional Director of the Company representing Life Insurance Corporation of India with effect from 23rd May, 2017.
