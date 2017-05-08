May 08, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Voltas to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 23, 2017
Voltas Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (stand-alone and consolidated) and recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.
