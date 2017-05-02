Voltamp Transformers' board meeting on May 15, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 to consider the following: 1.Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Approval of Annual Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE