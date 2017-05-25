App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voith Paper Fab: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors has recommended payment of dividend @ 40% i.e., Rs.4/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, for the year ended 31/03/2017. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, at the 47th Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the eligible shareholders within the stipulated time.

Voith Paper Fab: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the applicable requirements of Regulations 30(2), 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in relation to the cited subject matter, please find enclose a copy of the cited Financial Results and Auditor's Report thereto. Further, it is hereby confirmed that the Statutory Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.



Also, the Board of Directors has recommended payment of dividend @ 40% i.e., Rs.4/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, for the year ended 31/03/2017. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, at the 47th Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the eligible shareholders within the stipulated time.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.