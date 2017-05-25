Voith Paper Fab: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the applicable requirements of Regulations 30(2), 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in relation to the cited subject matter, please find enclose a copy of the cited Financial Results and Auditor's Report thereto. Further, it is hereby confirmed that the Statutory Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.Also, the Board of Directors has recommended payment of dividend @ 40% i.e., Rs.4/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, for the year ended 31/03/2017. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, at the 47th Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the eligible shareholders within the stipulated time.Source : BSE