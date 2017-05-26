App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voith Paper Fabrics recommends dividend

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended payment of dividend at 40 percent i.e. Rs. 4/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Voith Paper Fabrics recommends dividend
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, for the year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, at the 47th Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the eligible shareholders within the stipulated time.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.