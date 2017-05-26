Voith Paper Fabrics recommends dividend

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, for the year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, at the 47th Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the eligible shareholders within the stipulated time.Source : BSE