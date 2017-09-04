App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VMS Industries' board meeting September 12, 2017

VMS Industries' board meeting September 12, 2017
1. To consider and adopt Consolidated and Standalone Audited results as per Indian Accounting Standards Rules, 2015 for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Note: We are adopting (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 for First Time and as permissible vide SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July 2016. We are opting for submission and updation of unaudited financial result for Quarter Ended on 30th June 2017 during Extend period of 30 days.

Source : BSE

