VLS Finance recommends dividend

VLS Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend @ 10% i.e. INR 1/- per equity share on the face value of INR 10/- per share, for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to approval of members in the next Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before October 24, 2017 to the members whose name stand in register of members on the date of closure of transfer books for this purpose.Source : BSE