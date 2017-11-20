App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VKJ Infradevelopers approves bonus issue

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held on November 20, 2017, consider and approve the issue of bonus shares by Capitalization of its Reserves in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1(One) new Bonus share to every 3(three) fully paid up equity shares held in the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held on November 20, 2017, consider and approve the issue of bonus shares by Capitalization of its Reserves in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1(One) new Bonus share to every 3(three) fully paid up equity shares held in the Company to the shareholders of the Company who held shares as on Record date to be fixed thereafter for the purpose, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.