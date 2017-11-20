VKJ Infradevelopers approves bonus issue

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held on November 20, 2017, consider and approve the issue of bonus shares by Capitalization of its Reserves in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1(One) new Bonus share to every 3(three) fully paid up equity shares held in the Company to the shareholders of the Company who held shares as on Record date to be fixed thereafter for the purpose, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot.Source : BSE