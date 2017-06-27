App
Jun 27, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VKJ Infra: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company considered and approved to raise the funds through issue of American Depository Receipt (ADR) / Foreign Depository Receipt (FDR).

VKJ Infra: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company inter alia considered and approved the following agendas:

-To raise the funds through issue of American Depository Receipt (ADR) / Foreign Depository Receipt (FDR);
-To raise the funds through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB);
-To raise the funds through issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to raise the funds;
-Other matters consequential will be decided later on;
Source : BSE

