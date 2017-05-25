VKJ Infra: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, i.e. 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia discussed and approved the following: -To participate into the Land-Pooling Policy (LPP) as notified by the The Urban Development Department of the Delhi government in which the Government has declared 89 villages here as urban areas which will help the authorities develop infrastructure projects in those localities; -To acquire the land towards construction of flats on line of Land-Pooling Policy (LPP) as mentioned above;Source : BSE