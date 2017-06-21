VKJ Infradevelopers' board meting on June 27, 2017

This is to inform you that Next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on 27th June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider the following agendas:-To issue of American Depository Receipt (ADR) / Foreign Depository Receipt (FDR);-To issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB);-To issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to raise the funds;-Subject to approval of above mentioned proposals, any consequential matters thereto;-Any other item with the permission of chair.Source : BSE