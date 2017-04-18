App
Apr 18, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VKJ Infradevelopers' board meting on April 24, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 24th April, 2017, to start the expansion of the new business operations of the Company.

VKJ Infradevelopers' board meting on April 24, 2017
that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 24th April, 2017, inter alia to discuss the following agenda: 1.To start the expansion of the new business operations of the Company; 2.To raise the funds for the implement the business expansion of the Company; 3.To discuss the various modes of raising funds including equity, debt or a combination thereof; 4.To raise the funds through the participation of Banks, Financial Institutions, Venture Capital Fund and/or alternate Investment Funds.Source : BSE

