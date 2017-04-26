VKJ Infra's board meeting on May 2, 2017

This is to inform you that next Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on dated 2nd May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia to discuss and approve the following: 1.To discuss the terms of guidelines for construction of Affordable Housing with alternate technologies under Affordable Housing Scheme 2017 launched by Prime Minster Narender Modi to fulfil the dream of all homeless people across the nation; 2.Affordable Housing in Partnership with Public & Private sectors; 3.To acquire the land for above mentioned constructions under PMAY. Pursuant to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2017, the Government is providing assistance to buy and to construct or repair a house under PMAY. Besides this, the government is also providing a home loan under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for providing benefits of these scheme to the genuine needy.Source : BSE