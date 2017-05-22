App
May 22, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VKJ Infra's board meeting on May 25, 2017

This is to inform you that Next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company.

This is to inform you that Next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider the following agendas: -Interest of area in the Land-Pooling Policy (LPP) as notified by the The Urban Development Department of the Delhi government in which the Government has declared 89 villages here as urban areas which will help the authorities develop infrastructure projects in those localities; -Formulate the action plan towards construction of flats on line of Land-Pooling Policy (LPP) as mentioned above; -Any other item with the permission of chair.Source : BSE

